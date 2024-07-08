Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pre-Budget consultation meetings held for forthcoming Union Budget says Finance Ministry

Pre-Budget consultation meetings held for forthcoming Union Budget says Finance Ministry

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
The Pre-Budget consultations for Union Budget 2024-25 that started from 19th June 2024 onward in the Ministry of Finance and chaired by Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, concluded on 5th July 2024. In the course of the in-person consultations, more than 120 invitees across 10 stakeholder groups, including experts and representatives from farmer associations & agriculture economists; trade unions; education & health sector; employment & skilling; MSME; trade & services; industry; economists; financial sector & capital markets; as well as, infrastructure, energy and urban sector, participated in the meetings, the ministry noted.

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

