Volumes soar at Oberoi Realty Ltd counter

Lodha Developers Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 July 2025.
Oberoi Realty Ltd recorded volume of 118.12 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1105.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10680 shares. The stock lost 3.82% to Rs.1,755.75. Volumes stood at 25593 shares in the last session.
Lodha Developers Ltd clocked volume of 16.04 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 83.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19175 shares. The stock lost 6.27% to Rs.1,352.65. Volumes stood at 6637 shares in the last session.
KIOCL Ltd notched up volume of 2.86 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 14.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19459 shares. The stock rose 8.47% to Rs.337.50. Volumes stood at 15981 shares in the last session.
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd notched up volume of 1.45 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17630 shares. The stock rose 1.46% to Rs.337.10. Volumes stood at 23616 shares in the last session.
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd registered volume of 95531 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13305 shares. The stock rose 4.05% to Rs.1,332.10. Volumes stood at 6548 shares in the last session.
