Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's urban population expected to almost double by 2050 to 951 million

India's urban population expected to almost double by 2050 to 951 million

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
World Bank has come up with a report titled Towards Resilient and Prosperous Cities in India, prepared in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, offering a detailed look at the urbanization in the country and long-term effects of climate change on cities. It noted that Indias urban population is expected to almost double by 2050 to 951 million and more than 144 million new homes will be needed by 2070. However, intense heat waves and urban heat island effects are already causing temperatures in city centres to rise by over 3-4 degrees over surrounding areas. The rapid growth of built-up areas is also reducing cities capacity to absorb storm water, making them more vulnerable to floods. With over 50% of the urban infrastructure required for 2050 still to be built, India has a critical opportunity to drive resilient urban infrastructure development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Biocon edges higher after biologics arm launches autoimmune treatment drug Nepexto in Australia

Nifty above 25,100 level; auto shares jump

United Breweries Q1 PAT rises 6% YoY to 184 crore

Nasdaq Dips as GM and Lockheed Slide; Housing and Gold Stocks Rally Strongly

IRFC gains after Q1 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 1,746 cr

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story