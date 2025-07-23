Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon edges higher after biologics arm launches autoimmune treatment drug Nepexto in Australia

Biocon edges higher after biologics arm launches autoimmune treatment drug Nepexto in Australia

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Biocon advanced 1.34% to Rs 392.25 after the company said that Biocon Biologics (BBL) has launched Nepexto, a biosimilar to the reference product Enbrel (Etanercept), in Australia.

Nepexto will be promoted by Generic Health, BBLs local partner and a leading provider of high-quality generic prescription, injectable and over-the-counter medicines, to expand access to patients in Australia.

Etanercept is a fusion-protein that inhibits tumor necrosis factor (TNF) and is used in the treatment of autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis and psoriatic arthritis, plaque psoriasis and ankylosing spondylitis.

Since receiving EU marketing authorization in 2020, Nepexto has earned broad adoption across Europe.

Following the 2022 acquisition and vertical integration of the biosimilars business globally, Biocon Biologics is working towards expanding Nepexto into new markets worldwide and further strengthen the companys immunology offering.

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, is a fully integrated, global biosimilars company. It has commercialized various biosimilars in key emerging markets and advanced markets. It has a pipeline of numerous biosimilar assets under development across diabetology, oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, and other non-communicable diseases.

Biocon is a global biopharma company dedicated to improving affordable access to therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 154.2% to Rs 344.50 crore on a 12.8% jump in net sales to Rs 4,358.10 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

