Nifty above 25,100 level; auto shares jump

The key equity indices continued to trade with minor gains in morning trade as investors assessed stock-specific triggers amid Q1 earnings announcements. The Nifty traded above the 25,100 level.

Auto shares gained after declining in the past trading session..

At 10:25 AM ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 162.30 points or 0.20% to 82,350.08. The Nifty 50 index rose 46.90 points or 0.19% to 25,107.90.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.26% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.18%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,492 shares rose and 1,865 shares fell. A total of 166 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index added 0.98% to 24,111. The index declined 0.74% in the past trading session. Tata Motors (up 2.24%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.53%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.1%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.02%) ,Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.01%), Bharat Forge (up 0.76%), Hero MotoCorp (up 0.63%), MRF (up 0.51%), Exide Industries (up 0.39%) and Eicher Motors (up 0.17%). Result today: Infosys (up 0.49%), Coforge (down 0.41%), Dr Reddy's Laboratories(down 0.11%), Tata Consumer Products(down 0.84%), Aditya Birla Real Estate(down 1.19%), Bajaj Housing Finance(up 0.91%), Bikaji Foods International(up 0.39%), CMS Info Systems(down 1.46%), Force Motors(down 0.31%), Maharashtra Scooters(down 0.90%), MAS Financial Services(down 0.91%), Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India(up 0.75%), Persistent Systems(down 0.74%) will announce their result later today.