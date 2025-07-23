Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 25,100 level; auto shares jump

Nifty above 25,100 level; auto shares jump

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity indices continued to trade with minor gains in morning trade as investors assessed stock-specific triggers amid Q1 earnings announcements. The Nifty traded above the 25,100 level.

Auto shares gained after declining in the past trading session..

At 10:25 AM ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 162.30 points or 0.20% to 82,350.08. The Nifty 50 index rose 46.90 points or 0.19% to 25,107.90.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.26% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.18%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,492 shares rose and 1,865 shares fell. A total of 166 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index added 0.98% to 24,111. The index declined 0.74% in the past trading session.

Tata Motors (up 2.24%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.53%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.1%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.02%) ,Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.01%), Bharat Forge (up 0.76%), Hero MotoCorp (up 0.63%), MRF (up 0.51%), Exide Industries (up 0.39%) and Eicher Motors (up 0.17%).

Result today:

Infosys (up 0.49%), Coforge (down 0.41%), Dr Reddy's Laboratories(down 0.11%), Tata Consumer Products(down 0.84%), Aditya Birla Real Estate(down 1.19%), Bajaj Housing Finance(up 0.91%), Bikaji Foods International(up 0.39%), CMS Info Systems(down 1.46%), Force Motors(down 0.31%), Maharashtra Scooters(down 0.90%), MAS Financial Services(down 0.91%), Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India(up 0.75%), Persistent Systems(down 0.74%) will announce their result later today.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) rallied 2.60%after the companys net profit rose by 10.70% to Rs 1,745.69 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,576.83 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Inox Wind (IWL) shed 0.30%. The company said that it has secured a 51 MW order from First Energy (FEPL) for the supply of its 3 MW class turbines, with the contract also encompassing limited scope EPC and multi-year post-commissioning O&M services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

United Breweries Q1 PAT rises 6% YoY to 184 crore

Nasdaq Dips as GM and Lockheed Slide; Housing and Gold Stocks Rally Strongly

IRFC gains after Q1 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 1,746 cr

Inox Wind bags order for 51 MW order from Thermax Group company

Denta Water & Infra Solutions fixes record date for dividend

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story