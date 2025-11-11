Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Poly Medicure Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Poly Medicure Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Poly Medicure Ltd clocked volume of 23.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, HEG Ltd, K E C International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 November 2025.

Poly Medicure Ltd clocked volume of 23.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.15% to Rs.2,070.00. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd clocked volume of 178.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.34% to Rs.835.00. Volumes stood at 12.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd saw volume of 235.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.42 lakh shares. The stock dropped 9.63% to Rs.283.35. Volumes stood at 32.29 lakh shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd witnessed volume of 227.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.89% to Rs.539.50. Volumes stood at 15.31 lakh shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd registered volume of 53.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.52 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.32% to Rs.760.65. Volumes stood at 12.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

All Time Plastics drops after Q2 PAT tumbles 69% YoY to Rs 4 cr

Sequent Scientific allots 11,86,700 equity shares under ESOP

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 18,028 equity shares under ESOP

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

Bharat Forge gains as Q2 PAT rises 23% YoY to Rs 299 cr

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story