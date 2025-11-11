Volumes soar at Poly Medicure Ltd counter

Poly Medicure Ltd clocked volume of 23.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, HEG Ltd, K E C International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 November 2025.

Poly Medicure Ltd clocked volume of 23.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.15% to Rs.2,070.00. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd clocked volume of 178.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.34% to Rs.835.00. Volumes stood at 12.05 lakh shares in the last session. Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd saw volume of 235.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.42 lakh shares. The stock dropped 9.63% to Rs.283.35. Volumes stood at 32.29 lakh shares in the last session. HEG Ltd witnessed volume of 227.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.89% to Rs.539.50. Volumes stood at 15.31 lakh shares in the last session.