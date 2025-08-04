Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd counter

Aug 04 2025
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd clocked volume of 128.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 62.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.06 lakh shares

Endurance Technologies Ltd, Delhivery Ltd, ABB India Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 August 2025.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd clocked volume of 128.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 62.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.06 lakh shares. The stock gained 17.13% to Rs.514.55. Volumes stood at 2.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Endurance Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 3.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40708 shares. The stock rose 6.53% to Rs.2,638.30. Volumes stood at 24753 shares in the last session.

Delhivery Ltd registered volume of 195.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31.73 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.41% to Rs.457.40. Volumes stood at 39.32 lakh shares in the last session.

ABB India Ltd clocked volume of 15.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.71 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.44% to Rs.5,094.50. Volumes stood at 3.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Federal Bank Ltd notched up volume of 351.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75.34 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.40% to Rs.196.85. Volumes stood at 109.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Aug 04 2025

