ICICI Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1467.1, down 0.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 25.12% in last one year as compared to a 2.65% rally in NIFTY and a 11.03% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1467.1, down 0.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 24693.6. The Sensex is at 80958.3, up 0.44%.ICICI Bank Ltd has added around 2.19% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55617.6, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.77 lakh shares in last one month.