Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI proposes changes to definition of 'strategic investor' under REIT and InvIT norms

SEBI proposes changes to definition of 'strategic investor' under REIT and InvIT norms

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a consultation paper released on Friday (August 01), SEBI has proposed broadening the definition of 'strategic investor under REIT and InvIT norms to include Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and certain Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in order to to attract more institutional capital to these asset classes.

According to the present definition, infrastructure finance companies registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as non-banking financial company (NBFC), scheduled commercial banks, development financial institutions, systemically-important NBFCs registered with RBI, FPIs, insurance companies and mutual funds, which invest in the offer size of the Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) or Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) are classified as of 'strategic investor for REITs and InvITs.

Strategic investors are those investors who get allocation of a REIT or the InvIT before the issue opens for subscription for other market participants.

Strategic investors are mandatorily required to invest at least 5 per cent of the total offer size of the InVIT or REIT. They can invest up to 25 per cent of the total offer size. Such investors also have to hold their units for a lock-in period of 180 days from the date of listing of the units.

As per SEBI, the intent behind having such category of investors was to instill confidence in the other set of investors.

The securities market regulator stated that the present definition of strategic investors is narrow and excludes several potential investors who come under the QIB category such as public financial institutions, insurance funds, provident funds, and pension funds.

The regulator added that these institutions already invest in REITs and InvITs, as such investments align with their investment mandates.

Thus, such investors do not get a chance to apply under the strategic investor category for REITs and InvITs and on the other hand, the trusts are also not able to raise capital from such investors.

SEBI has proposed to change the current definition of strategic investors for REITs and InvITs to enhance the ease of doing business and to raise capital from a wider pool of investors.

Thus, in its latest consultation paper, the market regulator has proposed that the QIBs, as per ICDR Regulations, should also be allowed to participate as strategic investors in REITs and InvITs.

SEBI further added that FPIs should also be included as strategic investors for REIT Regulations and the InvIT issues.

The market regulator has proposed that only FPIs who are not individuals, corporate bodies or family offices will be allowed to participate as strategic investors in these issues.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MedPlus Health Q1 PAT climbs 195% YoY to Rs 42 crore

ICICI Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 3.41%, rises for third straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd spurts 3.5%, gains for third straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd spurts 0.04%, gains for fifth straight session

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story