MedPlus Health Q1 PAT climbs 195% YoY to Rs 42 crore

Medplus Health Services reported 194.98% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.36 crore on 3.61% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,542.63 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 196.62% YoY to Rs 52.77 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2025.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 72.81 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 67.53% compared to Rs 43.46 crore posted in Q1 FY25. The operating EBITDA margin improved to 4.7% in Q1 FY26, up from 2.9% in the corresponding quarter last year.

On the segmental front, revenue from the retail segment rose 3.26% YoY to Rs 1,512.12 crore, while revenue from diagnostic services grew 24.95% YoY to Rs 30.29 crore in Q1 FY26.