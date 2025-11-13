Volumes soar at SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd counter

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd clocked volume of 20.71 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 97.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21217 shares

Honasa Consumer Ltd, Mankind Pharma Ltd, Pfizer Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 November 2025.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd clocked volume of 20.71 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 97.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21217 shares. The stock gained 0.44% to Rs.874.00. Volumes stood at 8364 shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd registered volume of 4.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26452 shares. The stock rose 4.38% to Rs.294.30. Volumes stood at 69104 shares in the last session.

Mankind Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 10.07 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58232 shares. The stock dropped 0.25% to Rs.2,267.50. Volumes stood at 1.29 lakh shares in the last session. Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 8204 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 569 shares. The stock increased 2.19% to Rs.5,129.75. Volumes stood at 477 shares in the last session. Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd recorded volume of 2.49 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19226 shares. The stock gained 6.55% to Rs.574.00. Volumes stood at 24362 shares in the last session.