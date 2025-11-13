Cupid consolidated net profit rises 140.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 103.25% to Rs 84.45 crore

Net profit of Cupid rose 140.34% to Rs 24.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 103.25% to Rs 84.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.84.4541.5533.6524.7433.4915.3732.1914.2024.1310.04

