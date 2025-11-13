Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR slips against US dollar in choppy trades

INR slips against US dollar in choppy trades

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:53 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian rupee fell around 12 paise to close at 88.62 against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market. Losses were somewhat curbed as Indian shares rose notably on Wednesday. The domestic equity benchmarks ended with major gains, extending their winning streak to the third consecutive session. Sentiment remained upbeat on optimism over a potential trade agreement with the US and the reopening of the American government. The Nifty settled above the 25,850 mark. IT, auto and consumer durable shares advanced. INR is down in early moves today as well, sliding around 6 paise to 88.69 per US dollar. The US dollar index is flat around 99.40 mark and will likely to tracking and end to the historic US government shutdown. On NSE, USD/INR futures are quoting at 88.73, up marginally on the day amid an overall choppy action.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cupid consolidated net profit rises 140.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Bodal Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.99 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Peninsula Land reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.50 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Caprihans India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.89 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Cabinet approves royalty rate rationalisation for four critical minerals

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story