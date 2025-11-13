NSE SME Finbud Financial Services opens its ledger with a strong first chapter

Finbud Financial Services was trading at Rs 164.85 on the NSE, a 16.09% premium to the issue price of Rs 142.

The stock listed at Rs 157, a 10.56% premium to the IPO price, and is currently frozen at its 5% upper circuit over the listing price. It touched a high of Rs 164.85 and a low of Rs 157, with 19.96 lakh shares traded on the exchange.

Finbud Financial Services' IPO was subscribed 4.23 times. The issue opened for bidding on 6 November 2025 and it closed on 10 November 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 140 to Rs 142 per equity share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 50,48,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for working capital requirement, investment in wholly owned subsidiary i.e. LTCV Credit, funding for business development and marketing activities, prepayment or repayment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by company and for general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Finbud Financial Services on 4 November 2025, raised Rs 20.41 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 14.37 lakh shares at Rs 142 per share to 9 anchor investor. Finbud Financial Services (FFSL) is a leading retail loan aggregation platform in India, providing individuals and businesses access to personal loans, business loans, and home loans from banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). The company leverages a hybrid customer acquisition strategy, combining targeted digital marketing with a widespread network of external agents to efficiently reach prospective borrowers nationwide. As of 31 July 2025, the company had a total of 276 employees.