FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index decreasing 242.46 points or 1.19% at 20063.01 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Bikaji Foods International Ltd (down 9.05%), Venkys (India) Ltd (down 4.97%),Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (down 4.36%),Dodla Dairy Ltd (down 3.67%),Jyothy Labs Ltd (down 3.08%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Foods Ltd (down 3.04%), Parag Milk Foods Ltd (down 2.98%), Varun Beverages Ltd (down 2.96%), Cupid Ltd (down 2.69%), and Manorama Industries Ltd (down 2.54%).

On the other hand, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 13.39%), KRBL Ltd (up 5.06%), and AVT Natural Products Ltd (up 2.8%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 218.81 or 0.43% at 50286.68.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 24.63 points or 0.17% at 14922.29.

The Nifty 50 index was down 31 points or 0.13% at 23572.35.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was down 184.77 points or 0.24% at 77873.39.

On BSE,1538 shares were trading in green, 2281 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News