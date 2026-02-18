Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at SRF Ltd counter

Volumes soar at SRF Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:20 AM IST
SRF Ltd recorded volume of 2.98 lakh shares by 10:25 IST on BSE, a 17.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16614 shares

Apar Industries Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd, NTPC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 February 2026.

Apar Industries Ltd saw volume of 14044 shares by 10:25 IST on BSE, a 9.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1512 shares. The stock increased 2.96% to Rs.9,827.50. Volumes stood at 1748 shares in the last session.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 95148 shares by 10:25 IST on BSE, a 6.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13614 shares. The stock dropped 0.43% to Rs.5,431.10. Volumes stood at 855 shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd registered volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:25 IST on BSE, a 6.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21914 shares. The stock slipped 0.80% to Rs.1,718.60. Volumes stood at 17510 shares in the last session.

NTPC Ltd clocked volume of 15.46 lakh shares by 10:25 IST on BSE, a 4.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.44 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.43% to Rs.369.95. Volumes stood at 3.16 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

