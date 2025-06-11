Volumes soar at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd recorded volume of 1182.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77.11 lakh shares
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, NMDC Steel Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 June 2025.
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd recorded volume of 1182.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77.11 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.30% to Rs.78.14. Volumes stood at 43.08 lakh shares in the last session.
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd saw volume of 1242.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 107.55 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.84% to Rs.64.75. Volumes stood at 675.15 lakh shares in the last session.
Wockhardt Ltd recorded volume of 63.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.95 lakh shares. The stock gained 16.58% to Rs.1,803.10. Volumes stood at 5.46 lakh shares in the last session.
United Spirits Ltd saw volume of 84.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.16 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.76% to Rs.1,501.10. Volumes stood at 10.03 lakh shares in the last session.
NMDC Steel Ltd recorded volume of 223.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33.29 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.88% to Rs.40.65. Volumes stood at 39.8 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app