Volumes soar at Tejas Networks Ltd counter

IFCI Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 January 2026.

Tejas Networks Ltd recorded volume of 159.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.27 lakh shares. The stock lost 10.67% to Rs.372.65. Volumes stood at 34.6 lakh shares in the last session.

IFCI Ltd witnessed volume of 1623.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 100.35 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.32% to Rs.55.05. Volumes stood at 40.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd saw volume of 2.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17037 shares. The stock increased 3.45% to Rs.6,111.50. Volumes stood at 21219 shares in the last session. Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd saw volume of 4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 80611 shares. The stock dropped 3.15% to Rs.1,569.90. Volumes stood at 1.14 lakh shares in the last session. Maharashtra Scooters Ltd witnessed volume of 13977 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3529 shares. The stock dropped 4.48% to Rs.12,935.00. Volumes stood at 2562 shares in the last session.