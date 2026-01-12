Barometers trade with small gains; FMCG shares advance

The domestic equity indices traded with minor gains in mid-afternoon trade amid positive global cues supported by positive comments from US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor. The market recovered from oversold levels and moved slightly higher during the session. Investors will monitor India US trade deal, Q3 earnings and other geopolitical news. The Nifty traded above the 25,700 level after touching days low of 25,473.40 in early afternoon trade.

FMCG shares advanced after declining in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 108.79 points or 0.13% to 83,692.07. The Nifty 50 index added 32.20 points or 0.13% to 25,718.40.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.86% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.89%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,360 shares rose and 2,859 shares fell. A total of 214 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 5.17% to 11.49. Economy: India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $9.809 billion to $686.801 billion in the week ended January 02, 2026, showed data shared by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday. Foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, fell by $7.622 billion, standing at $551.99 billion, the data showed.

Indias Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund dropped by $25 million to $18.778 billion, while the countrys reserve position in the IMF decreased by $105 million to $4.771 billion as of December 26. Gold reserves, too, decreased by $2.058 billion during the week to $111.262 billion. India-US trade deal updates Sergio Gor took charge as US Ambassador to India on Monday and said India and the United States remain actively engaged on trade issues. He said the next round of talks could take place as early as tomorrow. Gor stressed that dialogue continues despite tariff and market-access differences.

He described the relationship as resilient and said disagreements do not derail broader cooperation. Gor added that President Donald Trump has sent his best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also announced that India will be invited next month to join Pax Silica as a full member, expanding cooperation in semiconductors, AI and critical supply chains alongside partners such as Japan, South Korea, the UK and Israel. Buzzing Index: The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.62% to 52,764.85. The index fell 2.09% in the past three consecutive trading sessions. Godrej Consumer Products (up 1.63%), Tata Consumer Products (up 1.44%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.24%), Emami (up 1.24%), Nestle India (up 0.99%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 0.70%), ITC (up 0.5%), Varun Beverages (up 0.34%), Dabur India (up 0.31%) and Marico (up 0.05%) advanced.

On the other hand, Radico Khaitan (down 4.04%), United Breweries (down 2.1%) and Britannia Industries (down 0.89%) edged lower. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper slipped 0.38% to 6.611 compared with previous session close of 6.636. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.1700 compared with its close of 89.1800 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2026 settlement rose 2% to Rs 141,590. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.41% to 98.48.