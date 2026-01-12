Websol Energy gets Andhra Pradesh govt nod for 4-GW solar cell, module plant

Websol Energy System said that the Government of Andhra Pradesh has approved its proposal to set up a greenfield 4 GW solar cell and solar module manufacturing facility at MPSEZ, Naidupeta in Tirupati district.

The approval was granted through a government order issued by the states Industries & Commerce Department, following a memorandum of understanding signed with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) on November 15, 2025, the company said in a statement.

Under the approval, the state government has extended an incentive package that includes allotment of land, fixed capital investment subsidy, power tariff reimbursement, electricity duty exemption, subsidy on industrial water charges, and exemption from stamp duty and registration charges.

As part of the project, Websol also plans to set up a 100 MW captive solar power plant to support the manufacturing facility. The captive plant is expected to ensure reliable access to renewable energy and help achieve operating cost efficiencies, the company added. Commenting on this Government Order, Sohan Lal Agarwal, MD, Websol Energy System said: As India advances its renewable energy ambitions alongside the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the approval received from the Government of Andhra Pradesh allows Websol to make a meaningful and exciting contribution with its own expansion plans. The supportive industrial ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh provides a strong manufacturing platform for executing our 4 GW solar cell and 4 GW solar module growth strategy. We look forward to keeping our stakeholders updated on the developments of this expansion plan.