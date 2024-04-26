Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Zensar Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 129.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.99 lakh shares

L&T Technology Services Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 April 2024.

L&T Technology Services Ltd saw volume of 14.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.23 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.15% to Rs.4,760.30. Volumes stood at 2.02 lakh shares in the last session.

L&T Technology Services Ltd saw volume of 14.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.23 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.15% to Rs.4,760.30. Volumes stood at 2.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 949.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.78% to Rs.229.00. Volumes stood at 95.79 lakh shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd recorded volume of 2.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28634 shares. The stock gained 5.43% to Rs.953.00. Volumes stood at 25766 shares in the last session.

Tech Mahindra Ltd witnessed volume of 182.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.01 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.20% to Rs.1,287.85. Volumes stood at 33.57 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

