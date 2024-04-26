Medinova Diagnostic Services consolidated net profit declines 22.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.45% to Rs 2.49 crore

Net profit of Medinova Diagnostic Services declined 22.08% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.45% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.2.492.7530.1233.450.740.940.700.900.600.77

