Volumes soar at Zydus Wellness Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Zydus Wellness Ltd clocked volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 28.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6457 shares

Endurance Technologies Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 December 2025.

Endurance Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 51658 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 21.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2401 shares. The stock slipped 0.08% to Rs.2,657.40. Volumes stood at 2799 shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd saw volume of 4.68 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73752 shares. The stock dropped 5.28% to Rs.5,087.45. Volumes stood at 3.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd witnessed volume of 47656 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7791 shares. The stock dropped 0.68% to Rs.1,711.00. Volumes stood at 4367 shares in the last session.

Latent View Analytics Ltd notched up volume of 1.5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38137 shares. The stock rose 6.99% to Rs.482.30. Volumes stood at 7805 shares in the last session.

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

