Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ola Electric soars after foraying into Rs 1 lakh crore battery storage market

Ola Electric soars after foraying into Rs 1 lakh crore battery storage market

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ola Electric Mobility jumped 4.89% at Rs 55.15 after the company announced its foray into India's Rs 1 lakh crore Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) market with the launch of "Ola Shakti", its first residential energy storage product.

The company said the BESS market in India is expected to triple to over Rs 3 lakh crore by 2030. With this move, Ola expects its annual Gigafactory consumption for the BESS segment to scale up to 5 GWh, potentially exceeding its automotive battery consumption in the coming years.

Powered by Ola's indigenous 4680 Bharat Cells, Ola Shakti is Indias first fully designed and manufactured residential BESS, aimed at homes, farms, and small businesses. The system offers configurations from 1.5 kWh to 9.1 kWh, priced between Rs 29,999 and Rs 1,59,999 for the first 10,000 units.

Reservations for Ola Shakti opened today at Rs 999, with deliveries starting from Makar Sankranti 2026. The company said the product combines intelligent energy management, AI-based optimization, and automotive-grade safety, reflecting its core technology DNA.

Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and managing director, said Ola Shakti marks a step toward energy independence and leverages the companys Gigafactory infrastructure and nationwide network for rapid scaling without additional investment.

Ola Electric Mobility is a leading Indian electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer engaged in the integrated development of EV technology and components, including battery cells. Its manufacturing facility, the Ola Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu, produces EVs and key components and is positioned as one of Indias major EV hubs.

The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 428 crore in Q1 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 870 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 35.52% QoQ to Rs 828 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Angel One Q2 PAT tanks 50% YoY to Rs 212 cr

Rama Phosphates jumps about 11% in two days on strong Q2 numbers

G M Breweries spurts after Q2 PAT soars 61% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Pound hits one week high as economic outlook offers good support

Nifty tad above 24,450; auto shares gear up

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story