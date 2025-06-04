Volumes spurt at Alkem Laboratories Ltd counter

Alkem Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 18.24 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 446.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4088 shares

Tata Technologies Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 June 2025.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 18.24 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 446.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4088 shares. The stock slipped 1.42% to Rs.4,922.05. Volumes stood at 8367 shares in the last session.

Tata Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 99.99 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 72.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.37 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.56% to Rs.755.50. Volumes stood at 1.37 lakh shares in the last session. Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd registered volume of 397.49 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 47.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.39 lakh shares. The stock slipped 9.35% to Rs.77.94. Volumes stood at 3.75 lakh shares in the last session. Kaynes Technology India Ltd witnessed volume of 5.69 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 39.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14375 shares. The stock dropped 0.79% to Rs.5,740.05. Volumes stood at 10611 shares in the last session.