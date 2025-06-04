Servotech Renewable spurts on securing 7.8 MW grid-connected solar rooftop project

Servotech Renewable Power System rallied 10.84% to Rs 163.22 after the company secured a prestigious work order from the Rangiya Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway for a 7.8 MW grid-connected solar rooftop project.The project includes design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a rooftop solar power system comprising monocrystalline panels and inverters with remote monitoring systems, including SIM-based connectivity, to be implemented across various sites in the Rangiya Division. The work is to be completed within six months from the date of the Letter of Acceptance (LoA).
Additionally, the order, valued at Rs 33.6 crore, includes a comprehensive 5-year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) / Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract (CAMC) for multiple buildings within the Rangiya Division. The project underscores Servotechs strong execution capabilities and its growing footprint in Indias renewable energy sector, particularly in delivering large-scale solar and infrastructure initiatives.
Sarika Bhatia, director of Servotech Renewable Power System, said, We are immensely proud to partner with the Northeast Frontier Railway on this crucial solar rooftop project. This order is a testament to Servotech's capabilities in delivering high-quality, reliable, and sustainable solar energy solutions. We are committed to supporting India's transition towards a greener future, and projects like these are vital in achieving that goal. Our comprehensive AMC/CAMC will also ensure the long-term efficiency and performance of the solar installations.
Servotech Renewable Power System develops tech-enabled EV charging solutions. The company offers an extensive range of AC and DC chargers that are compatible with different electric vehicles and serve multiple applications, such as commercial and domestic.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 127.1% to Rs 7.79 crore on a 7.4% rise in net sales to Rs 146.28 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app