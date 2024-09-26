Volumes spurt at Capri Global Capital Ltd counter

Capri Global Capital Ltd notched up volume of 26.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.76 lakh shares Prism Johnson Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Capri Global Capital Ltd notched up volume of 26.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.76 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.46% to Rs.209.15. Volumes stood at 2.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd recorded volume of 580.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54.85 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.87% to Rs.220.90. Volumes stood at 13.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd witnessed volume of 19.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.10 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.54% to Rs.1,028.00. Volumes stood at 4.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd notched up volume of 42.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.80 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.42% to Rs.699.60. Volumes stood at 3.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd notched up volume of 33.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.31 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.59% to Rs.1,434.10. Volumes stood at 69767 shares in the last session.

