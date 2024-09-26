Benchmarks hits new record high; auto shares jumps

The headline equity indices traded with substantial gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty scaled above the 26,100 level. Auto shares advanced after declining in the past trading session. At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 313.40 points or 0.37% to 85,481.15. The Nifty 50 index added 99.25 points or 0.38% to 26,103.40. The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 85,542.78 and 26,128.60, respectively in mid-afternoon trade. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.55% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.49%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,611 shares rose and 2,333 shares fell. A total of 104 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index gained 1.81% to 27,374.20. The index shed 0.12% in the past trading session.

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki India (up 4.19%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 3.01%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.44%), Tata Motors (up 2.37%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.14%), Eicher Motors (up 1.27%), Ashok Leyland (up 0.42%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.25%) and Bosch (up 0.18%) advanced.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.42% to 6.819 as compared with previous close 6.848.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 83.7050, compared with its close of 83.5800 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 4 October 2024 settlement rose 0.29% to Rs 75,530.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 100.92.

The United States 10-year bond yield grew 0.03% to 3.786.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2024 settlement lost $1.67 or 2.29% to $71.20 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News