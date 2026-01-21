SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd down for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 795.75, down 1.98% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.18% in last one year as compared to a 8.89% rally in NIFTY and a 19.51% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 795.75, down 1.98% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25214.4. The Sensex is at 82152.2, down 0.03%.SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has lost around 8.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27200.6, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.92 lakh shares in last one month.