Piramal Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Piramal Pharma Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 157.07, down 0.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25214.4. The Sensex is at 82152.2, down 0.03%.Piramal Pharma Ltd has eased around 11.61% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Piramal Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21714.3, down 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.73 lakh shares in last one month.