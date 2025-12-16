Volumes spurt at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd notched up volume of 49.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 44.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 December 2025.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd notched up volume of 49.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 44.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.31% to Rs.902.95. Volumes stood at 2.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd registered volume of 24.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.58 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.31% to Rs.1,317.80. Volumes stood at 1.69 lakh shares in the last session. Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd saw volume of 63.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.27 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.37% to Rs.447.10. Volumes stood at 6.27 lakh shares in the last session. Praj Industries Ltd recorded volume of 187.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27.42 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.80% to Rs.347.05. Volumes stood at 203.78 lakh shares in the last session.