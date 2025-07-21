Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Spunweb Nonwoven weaves a winning debut

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Shares of Spunweb Nonwoven was trading at Rs 158.55 on the NSE, a premium of 65.16% compared with the issue price of Rs 96.

The scrip was listed at Rs 151, a premium of 57.29% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 158.55 and a low of Rs 151. About 25.90 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Spunweb Nonwoven's IPO was subscribed 233.35 times. The issue opened for bidding on 14 July 2025 and it closed on 16 July 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 90 to Rs 96 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 45,48,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding its working capital requirements, investing in its wholly-owned subsidiary, SIPL, for funding its working capital requirements, repayment (in full or in part) of certain borrowings availed by the company and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the Spunweb Nonwoven on 11 July 2025, raised Rs 17.31 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 18.03 lakh shares at Rs 96 per share to 8 anchor investors.

Spunweb Nonwoven is engaged in the manufacturing of polypropylene spunbond nonwoven fabrics, primarily used in industries such as hygiene, healthcare, packaging, agriculture, and others (including roofing and construction, industrial, and home furnishing). Its product portfolio consists of hydrophobic nonwoven fabric, hydrophilic nonwoven fabric, super-soft nonwoven fabric, UV-treated fabric, antistatic nonwoven fabric, and flame-retardant (FR) treated fabric. As of 31 May 2025, the company had 199 employees on its payroll and 51 employees on its subsidiary payroll and engaged more than 30 contract labourers at the manufacturing facility.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 226.35 crore and net profit of Rs 10.79 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

