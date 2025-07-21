Punjab & Sind Bank Q1 PAT climbs 48% YoY to Rs 269 cr

Punjab & Sind Bank's standalone net profit surged 48.29% to Rs 269.16 crore on 18.74% increase in total income to Rs 3,379.39 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 323.02 crore in Q1 FY26, registering growth of 51.49% YoY.

Net interest income (NII) grew 5.88% to Rs 900 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Rs 850 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

During the quarter, the banks total business grew by 10.94% YoY to Rs 2,31,132 crore, where in total advances were up by 13.92% YoY to Rs 99,950 crore.

Total deposits rose 8.78% to Rs 1,31,182 crore as against Rs 1,20,593 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 40,133 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared to Rs 38,134 crore posted in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 5.24%. The CASA ratio was 30.59% as of 30 June 2025, as against 31.62% as of 30 June 2024. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) reduced 19.45% to Rs 3,339 crore as of 30 June 2025, as against Rs 4,145 crore as of 30 June 2024. On the asset quality front, the gross NPA ratio reduced to 3.34% in Q1 FY26 as against 4.72% recorded in Q1 FY25. The net NPA ratio reduced to 0.91% in Q1 FY26 as against 1.59% in Q1 FY25.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) improved by 60 bps to 17.90%, and the Tier I (including CCB) capital ratio improved to 16.02% in Q1 FY26 as against 14.80% registered in Q1 FY25. The banks provision coverage ratio increased by 369 bps and stands at 91.77%. The banks CD ratio improved by 343 bps to 76.19% in Q1 FY26 as against 72.76% in Q1 FY25. Punjab and Sind Bank is a leading public sector bank and a major bank in northern India. The bank provides customer service through innovative products and services for different customer segments. The bank has a total of 1,607 branches and 1,053 ATMs.