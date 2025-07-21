Barometers pare losses; Nifty above 25,050 mark

The key equity indices erased all early losses and traded with minor gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,050 mark. Metal shares gained for a third day in a row.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 316.95 points or 0.38% to 82,068.90. The Nifty 50 index added 83.30 points or 0.33% to 25,052.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.20% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.10%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,884 shares rose and 1,777 shares fell. A total of 234 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index added 0.99% to 9,551.45. The index rallied 2.03% in the three trading sessions. National Aluminium Company (up 3.29%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.67%), Vedanta (up 1.11%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.08%) and Tata Steel (up 1.03%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 0.78%), Adani Enterprises (up 0.67%), NMDC (up 0.6%), Hindustan Zinc (up 0.6%) and Hindustan Copper (up 0.54%) added. On the other hand, JSW Steel (down 0.9%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.44%), moved lower. New Listing: Shares of Anthem Biosciences were currently trading at Rs 726.35 at 10:21 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 27.43% compared with the issue price of Rs 570.

The scrip was listed at Rs 723.10, exhibiting a premium of 26.86% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 746.70 and a low of Rs 723.05. On the BSE, over 25.90 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Result today: Andhra Cements (up 2.37%), Bansal Wire Industries (up 1.20%), Choice International (down 0.19%), CIE Automotive India (down 0.73%), Control Print (up 2.23%), Crisil (down 1.40%), DCM Shriram (up 0.41%), Dhanlaxmi Bank (down 0.90%), Eternal (up 1.50%), Havells India (up 0.40%), IDBI Bank (down 0.99%), Latent View Analytics (down 0.90%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.93%), Parag Milk Foods (down 1.05%), PNB Housing Finance (down 1.38%), UCO Bank (down 0.62%), UltraTech Cement (up 1.00%), and Wendt (India) (up 8.50%) will announce their result later today.

Stocks in Spotlight: Hatsun Agro Product rallied 5.36% to Rs 1,003 after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 3.6% to Rs 135.19 crore on 9.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,590.28 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. ICICI Bank rose 1.50% to Rs 1,447.90 after the bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 12,768.21 crore in Q1 FY26, up 15.45% as against Rs 11,059.11 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Total income increased 11.85% year on year (YoY) to Rs 51,451.81 crore in Q1 FY26. RBL Bank fell 2.38% to Rs 256.90 after the private lender's standalone net profit tumbled 46.07% to Rs 200.33 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 371.52 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, total income increased 4.85% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,510.57 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.