Barometers pare losses; Nifty above 25,050 mark

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity indices erased all early losses and traded with minor gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,050 mark. Metal shares gained for a third day in a row.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 316.95 points or 0.38% to 82,068.90. The Nifty 50 index added 83.30 points or 0.33% to 25,052.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.20% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.10%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,884 shares rose and 1,777 shares fell. A total of 234 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index added 0.99% to 9,551.45. The index rallied 2.03% in the three trading sessions.

National Aluminium Company (up 3.29%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.67%), Vedanta (up 1.11%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.08%) and Tata Steel (up 1.03%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 0.78%), Adani Enterprises (up 0.67%), NMDC (up 0.6%), Hindustan Zinc (up 0.6%) and Hindustan Copper (up 0.54%) added.

On the other hand, JSW Steel (down 0.9%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.44%), moved lower.

New Listing:

Shares of Anthem Biosciences were currently trading at Rs 726.35 at 10:21 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 27.43% compared with the issue price of Rs 570.

The scrip was listed at Rs 723.10, exhibiting a premium of 26.86% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 746.70 and a low of Rs 723.05. On the BSE, over 25.90 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Result today:

Andhra Cements (up 2.37%), Bansal Wire Industries (up 1.20%), Choice International (down 0.19%), CIE Automotive India (down 0.73%), Control Print (up 2.23%), Crisil (down 1.40%), DCM Shriram (up 0.41%), Dhanlaxmi Bank (down 0.90%), Eternal (up 1.50%), Havells India (up 0.40%), IDBI Bank (down 0.99%), Latent View Analytics (down 0.90%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.93%), Parag Milk Foods (down 1.05%), PNB Housing Finance (down 1.38%), UCO Bank (down 0.62%), UltraTech Cement (up 1.00%), and Wendt (India) (up 8.50%) will announce their result later today.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Hatsun Agro Product rallied 5.36% to Rs 1,003 after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 3.6% to Rs 135.19 crore on 9.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,590.28 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

ICICI Bank rose 1.50% to Rs 1,447.90 after the bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 12,768.21 crore in Q1 FY26, up 15.45% as against Rs 11,059.11 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Total income increased 11.85% year on year (YoY) to Rs 51,451.81 crore in Q1 FY26.

RBL Bank fell 2.38% to Rs 256.90 after the private lender's standalone net profit tumbled 46.07% to Rs 200.33 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 371.52 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, total income increased 4.85% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,510.57 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

