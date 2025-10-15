Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20256 shares

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 October 2025.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20256 shares. The stock rose 7.18% to Rs.1,992.05. Volumes stood at 11208 shares in the last session.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd saw volume of 1.32 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17442 shares. The stock increased 5.36% to Rs.895.10. Volumes stood at 12111 shares in the last session.

Persistent Systems Ltd notched up volume of 66181 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12826 shares. The stock rose 6.68% to Rs.5,679.95. Volumes stood at 21151 shares in the last session.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd saw volume of 2.14 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59804 shares. The stock increased 1.18% to Rs.2,440.00. Volumes stood at 1.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd clocked volume of 14709 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5589 shares. The stock gained 4.02% to Rs.995.80. Volumes stood at 4249 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

