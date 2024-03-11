Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Interglobe Aviation Ltd notched up volume of 79.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.36 lakh shares

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd, NLC India Ltd, Siemens Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 March 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Interglobe Aviation Ltd notched up volume of 79.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.36 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.49% to Rs.3,245.00. Volumes stood at 3.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd notched up volume of 32.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.22 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.18% to Rs.1,137.15. Volumes stood at 6.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Zydus Wellness Ltd witnessed volume of 2.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33633 shares. The stock increased 1.00% to Rs.1,598.60. Volumes stood at 24587 shares in the last session.

NLC India Ltd registered volume of 401.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63.70 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.91% to Rs.238.25. Volumes stood at 224.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Siemens Ltd clocked volume of 9.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.59 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.33% to Rs.4,730.85. Volumes stood at 1.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Coal India, InterGlobe Aviation, Torrent Power, RVNL in action

Volumes spurt at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

Barometers trade with modest losses, PSU banks slide

HCL Technologies included in S&amp;P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024

Supreme Court rejects extension, orders electoral bond details by 12th March

Metal stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge lower

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story