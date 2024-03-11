Volumes spurt at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

Interglobe Aviation Ltd notched up volume of 79.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.36 lakh shares

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd, NLC India Ltd, Siemens Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 March 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Interglobe Aviation Ltd notched up volume of 79.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.36 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.49% to Rs.3,245.00. Volumes stood at 3.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd notched up volume of 32.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.22 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.18% to Rs.1,137.15. Volumes stood at 6.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Zydus Wellness Ltd witnessed volume of 2.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33633 shares. The stock increased 1.00% to Rs.1,598.60. Volumes stood at 24587 shares in the last session.

NLC India Ltd registered volume of 401.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63.70 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.91% to Rs.238.25. Volumes stood at 224.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Siemens Ltd clocked volume of 9.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.59 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.33% to Rs.4,730.85. Volumes stood at 1.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News