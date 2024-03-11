Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 241.81 points or 0.84% at 28495.4 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (down 2.64%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.07%),Vedanta Ltd (down 2.03%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.01%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 1.36%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.97%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.46%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.2%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.28%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.09%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 375.94 or 0.51% at 73743.45.

The Nifty 50 index was down 93.85 points or 0.42% at 22399.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 661.61 points or 1.48% at 43991.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 24.48 points or 0.18% at 13479.69.

On BSE,1031 shares were trading in green, 2878 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Metal stocks rise

Metal shares rise

Metal shares gain

Metal shares rise

Metal stocks edge lower

Barometers trade with modest losses, PSU banks slide

HCL Technologies included in S&amp;P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024

Supreme Court rejects extension, orders electoral bond details by 12th March

Telecom stocks edge lower

Honasa Consumer forays into personal wash category with launch of moisturizing lotion soaps

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story