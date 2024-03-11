Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 241.81 points or 0.84% at 28495.4 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (down 2.64%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.07%),Vedanta Ltd (down 2.03%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.01%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 1.36%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.97%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.46%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.2%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.28%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.09%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 375.94 or 0.51% at 73743.45.

The Nifty 50 index was down 93.85 points or 0.42% at 22399.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 661.61 points or 1.48% at 43991.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 24.48 points or 0.18% at 13479.69.

On BSE,1031 shares were trading in green, 2878 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News