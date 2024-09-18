Mankind Pharma board to consider fund raising on Sep 20

The pharma major informed that a meeting of its board is scheduled to be held on Friday, 20 September 2024 to mull the fund raising proposal for an amount as may be decided.

The company will raise funds through issue of non-convertible debentures, commercial papers, other debt securities or any other security or any combination thereof.

Mankind pharma is one of the largest pharmaceutical company in India, which focuses on the domestic market with its Pan India presence.Mankind pharma operates at the intersection of the Indian pharmaceutical formulations and consumer healthcare sectors with the aim of providing quality products at affordable prices. The company has 25 manufacturing facilities in India manufacturing a wide range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, syrups, vials, ampoules, blow fill seal, soft and hard gels, eye drops, creams, contraceptives and other over-the-counter products.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp