Nifty above 23,400 level; oil & gas stocks climb for 3rd day

The key equity indices traded with modest gains in the afternoon trade. The Nifty climbed above the 23,400 level. Oil & gas shares extended gains for the third consecutive trading session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 254.66 points or 0.34% to 76,992.11. The Nifty 50 index added 88.15 points or 0.39% to 23,418.90.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.40% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.83%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,537 shares rose and 1,324 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index advanced 0.97% to 10,525.10. The index rallied 4.82% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Aegis Logistics (up 5.59%), GAIL (India) (up 3%), Oil India (up 2.69%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 2.29%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 1.85%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.68%), Petronet LNG (up 1.66%), Castrol India (up 1.09%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 0.36%) advanced.

On the other hand, Mahanagar Gas (down 4.8%), Indraprastha Gas (down 1.71%) and Gujarat State Petronet (down 1.26%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper advanced 1.37% to 6.504, compared with the previous close of 6.517.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.6700, compared with its close of 85.8050 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 June 2025 settlement rose 1.87% to Rs 95,200.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.59% to 99.59.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.37% to 4.309.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2025 settlement rose 84 cents or 1.30% to $65.51 a barrel.

