Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 23,400 level; oil & gas stocks climb for 3rd day

Nifty above 23,400 level; oil & gas stocks climb for 3rd day

Image
Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity indices traded with modest gains in the afternoon trade. The Nifty climbed above the 23,400 level. Oil & gas shares extended gains for the third consecutive trading session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 254.66 points or 0.34% to 76,992.11. The Nifty 50 index added 88.15 points or 0.39% to 23,418.90.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.40% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.83%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,537 shares rose and 1,324 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index advanced 0.97% to 10,525.10. The index rallied 4.82% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Aegis Logistics (up 5.59%), GAIL (India) (up 3%), Oil India (up 2.69%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 2.29%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 1.85%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.68%), Petronet LNG (up 1.66%), Castrol India (up 1.09%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 0.36%) advanced.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 240 pts higher at 76,970; Nifty above 23,400; financials, oil gain

ChatGPT gets new image library to manage, share and edit generated images

LIVE news: Congress workers protest against Centre over National Herald case

Waqf Act hearing LIVE updates: Waqf law seeks to intervene in integral part of faith, says Sibal

Eicher Motors hits new high on healthy outlook; stock surges 11% in 5 days

On the other hand, Mahanagar Gas (down 4.8%), Indraprastha Gas (down 1.71%) and Gujarat State Petronet (down 1.26%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper advanced 1.37% to 6.504, compared with the previous close of 6.517.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.6700, compared with its close of 85.8050 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 June 2025 settlement rose 1.87% to Rs 95,200.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.59% to 99.59.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.37% to 4.309.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2025 settlement rose 84 cents or 1.30% to $65.51 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; European mkt decline; VIX slides 2.20%

Hindustan Oil edges higher after receiving new contract area in Mumbai Offshore region

Metal shares slide

India aims to build 100 km of highways per day, says Gadkari

Tilaknagar Inds gains on securing Rs 38.62 crore Govt subsidy

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story