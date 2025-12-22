Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third consecutive session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2030, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.92% in last one year as compared to a 9.97% jump in NIFTY and a 1.42% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22751.25, up 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.81 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2037, up 2.12% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 30.92% in last one year as compared to a 9.97% jump in NIFTY and a 1.42% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.