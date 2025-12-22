Prime Focus Ltd spurts 1.23%, gains for third straight session

Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 222.45, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.54% in last one year as compared to a 9.97% drop in NIFTY and a 25.4% drop in the Nifty Media index.

