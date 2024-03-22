Volumes spurt at Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd counter

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd registered volume of 124.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.69 lakh shares

Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Symphony Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 March 2024.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd registered volume of 124.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.69 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.34% to Rs.246.70. Volumes stood at 6.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd recorded volume of 348.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36.33 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.33% to Rs.72.70. Volumes stood at 31.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd registered volume of 7.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.60% to Rs.443.85. Volumes stood at 77705 shares in the last session.

Carborundum Universal Ltd witnessed volume of 7.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.49% to Rs.1,242.00. Volumes stood at 3.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Symphony Ltd registered volume of 2.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 61100 shares. The stock rose 5.86% to Rs.874.50. Volumes stood at 38118 shares in the last session.

