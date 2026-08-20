MMTC Ltd notched up volume of 373.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.82 lakh shares

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, Pfizer Ltd, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 August 2026.

MMTC Ltd notched up volume of 373.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.82 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.68% to Rs.66.30. Volumes stood at 7.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd witnessed volume of 214.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.73 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.31% to Rs.737.40. Volumes stood at 16.18 lakh shares in the last session.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd notched up volume of 84.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.92 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.63% to Rs.398.00. Volumes stood at 21.21 lakh shares in the last session. Pfizer Ltd registered volume of 2.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 61761 shares. The stock slipped 0.16% to Rs.4,911.50. Volumes stood at 1.6 lakh shares in the last session. Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd notched up volume of 67.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.06 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.19% to Rs.327.05. Volumes stood at 14.63 lakh shares in the last session.