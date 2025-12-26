Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Page Industries Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Page Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Page Industries Ltd notched up volume of 25068 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 40.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 617 shares

SRF Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 December 2025.

SRF Ltd witnessed volume of 1.54 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18490 shares. The stock increased 1.05% to Rs.3,130.25. Volumes stood at 2801 shares in the last session.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd registered volume of 48.78 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.41 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.95% to Rs.387.00. Volumes stood at 10.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd recorded volume of 6.61 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.91 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.62% to Rs.136.90. Volumes stood at 3.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd notched up volume of 3.79 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.36% to Rs.900.80. Volumes stood at 3.1 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

