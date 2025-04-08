Volumes spurt at Petronet LNG Ltd counter

Petronet LNG Ltd notched up volume of 75004 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35985 shares

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Titan Company Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 April 2025.

Petronet LNG Ltd notched up volume of 75004 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35985 shares. The stock slipped 1.18% to Rs.272.75. Volumes stood at 84139 shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd notched up volume of 18690 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9609 shares. The stock rose 7.49% to Rs.1,676.10. Volumes stood at 11711 shares in the last session.

Titan Company Ltd witnessed volume of 60544 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36435 shares. The stock increased 2.72% to Rs.3,105.85. Volumes stood at 30502 shares in the last session.

HCL Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.02% to Rs.1,375.60. Volumes stood at 1.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Welspun Corp Ltd registered volume of 42623 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34078 shares. The stock slipped 4.41% to Rs.758.00. Volumes stood at 36061 shares in the last session.

