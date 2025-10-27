Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at R R Kabel Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at R R Kabel Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
eClerx Services Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 October 2025.

R R Kabel Ltd registered volume of 28.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 43.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 66880 shares. The stock rose 5.98% to Rs.1,320.00. Volumes stood at 59901 shares in the last session.

eClerx Services Ltd registered volume of 18.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.47% to Rs.4,734.10. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd saw volume of 141.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.89 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.92% to Rs.352.20. Volumes stood at 10.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 139.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.53 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.80% to Rs.778.55. Volumes stood at 23.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd clocked volume of 12.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.01 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.49% to Rs.716.40. Volumes stood at 1.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

