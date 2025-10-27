Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with major gains; metal shares rally for 4th day

Barometers trade with major gains; metal shares rally for 4th day

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with significant gains in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,950 mark. Metal shares extended gains for fourth consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 591.14 points or 0.70% to 84,796.59. The Nifty 50 index added 181.60 points or 0.70% to 25,976.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.69% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.46%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,084 shares rose and 2,152 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index added 0.95% to 10,446.15. The index rose 2.49% in the four consecutive trading session.

Welspun Corp (up 4.8%), Jindal Steel (up 2.11%), Vedanta (up 1.75%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.67%) and Tata Steel (up 1.34%), Hindustan Copper (up 1.31%), National Aluminium Company (up 0.53%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 0.52%), JSW Steel (up 0.52%) and Steel Authority of India (up 0.42%) added.

On the other hand, Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 1.45%), Hindustan Zinc (down 0.53%) and Adani Enterprises (down 0.34%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.17% to 6.544 as compared with previous close 6.533.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.2150 compared with its close of 87.8300 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement fell 0.98% to Rs 122,246.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.04% to 98.91.

The United States 10-year bond yield gained 0.80% to 4.029.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement shed 34 cents or 0.52% to $65.60 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

