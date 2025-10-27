Barometers trade with major gains; metal shares rally for 4th day

The key equity indices traded with significant gains in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,950 mark. Metal shares extended gains for fourth consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 591.14 points or 0.70% to 84,796.59. The Nifty 50 index added 181.60 points or 0.70% to 25,976.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.69% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.46%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,084 shares rose and 2,152 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index added 0.95% to 10,446.15. The index rose 2.49% in the four consecutive trading session. Welspun Corp (up 4.8%), Jindal Steel (up 2.11%), Vedanta (up 1.75%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.67%) and Tata Steel (up 1.34%), Hindustan Copper (up 1.31%), National Aluminium Company (up 0.53%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 0.52%), JSW Steel (up 0.52%) and Steel Authority of India (up 0.42%) added. On the other hand, Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 1.45%), Hindustan Zinc (down 0.53%) and Adani Enterprises (down 0.34%) edged lower. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.17% to 6.544 as compared with previous close 6.533.