Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MCX jumps on launching options on bullion index

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) rose 3.35% to Rs 9319 after the exchange announced the launch of options on its bullion index - MCX BULLDEX, effective 27 October 2025.

The new product, based on the MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index, combines gold and silver futures, offering traders and investors a diversified and cost-effective exposure to the bullion segment.

According to MCX, the launch will empower market participants with a versatile risk management tool, enhancing product diversity and deepening Indias commodity markets.

MCX BULLDEX conforms to the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) Principles for Financial Benchmarks, ensuring transparency and governance standards.

Commenting on the development, Praveena Rai, MD & CEO of MCX, said that this innovative product will allow participants to take exposure to a basket of commodities in the bullion segment.

MCX is Indias largest commodity derivatives exchange with around 98% market share in commodity futures. It offers trading in a diverse range of commodities, spanning multiple segments including bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities, as well as sectoral commodity indices.

The company's board will consider Q2 results on 6 November 2025. On a consolidated basis, MCX's net profit for Q1FY26 came in at Rs 203.19 crore, marking an 83% year-on-year (YoY) rise from the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit rose 50% over Q4FY25. Income from operations jumped to Rs 373.21 crore, up 59% YoY and 28% QoQ.

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

