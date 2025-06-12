Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RHI Magnesita India Ltd registered volume of 88.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 44.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.97 lakh shares

C.E. Info Systems Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 June 2025.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd registered volume of 88.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 44.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.97 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.27% to Rs.485.55. Volumes stood at 1.41 lakh shares in the last session.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd clocked volume of 21.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 73117 shares. The stock lost 8.73% to Rs.1,782.70. Volumes stood at 2.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Route Mobile Ltd witnessed volume of 71.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.88 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.43% to Rs.1,093.00. Volumes stood at 1.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd saw volume of 138.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.96 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.19% to Rs.679.85. Volumes stood at 4.69 lakh shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd saw volume of 27.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.44 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.77% to Rs.1,780.00. Volumes stood at 1.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RateGain launches analytics solution for commercial teams to optimize partner strategies

Sensex tanks 540 pts; Nifty below 25,000 level; European mrkt decline

NTPC's North Karanpura project completes trial operations of unit-3

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd up for third consecutive session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd soars 1.25%, Gains for third straight session

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story