Volumes spurt at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

C.E. Info Systems Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 June 2025.
RHI Magnesita India Ltd registered volume of 88.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 44.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.97 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.27% to Rs.485.55. Volumes stood at 1.41 lakh shares in the last session.
C.E. Info Systems Ltd clocked volume of 21.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 73117 shares. The stock lost 8.73% to Rs.1,782.70. Volumes stood at 2.75 lakh shares in the last session.
Route Mobile Ltd witnessed volume of 71.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.88 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.43% to Rs.1,093.00. Volumes stood at 1.32 lakh shares in the last session.
Tanla Platforms Ltd saw volume of 138.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.96 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.19% to Rs.679.85. Volumes stood at 4.69 lakh shares in the last session.
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd saw volume of 27.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.44 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.77% to Rs.1,780.00. Volumes stood at 1.48 lakh shares in the last session.
