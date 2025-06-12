Ipca Laboratories Ltd soars 1.25%, Gains for third straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1406.8, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.25% in last one year as compared to a 7.14% gain in NIFTY and a 12.03% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has added around 0.19% in last one month.